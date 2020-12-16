Rockne Tim Johnson

July 7, 1941 - Dec. 7, 2020

Rockne Tim “Tim” Johnson passed way at Big Sky Care Center in Helena, Montana as a result of Covid-19 at the age of 79 years old. Tim passed peacefully Monday afternoon on 12020 after being diagnosed 12 days previously. He was able to be visited and comforted by his sons and niece at the time of passing. Tim was born in Bozeman, Montana on 7941 to Ada L. and Arthur W. Johnson, who had moved to Bozeman from Deer Lodge, MT. The Johnson family then moved to Helena, MT where Tim attended school, graduating from Helena High School in 1959. He enjoyed his time in high school and developed good friends with whom he remained close throughout his life. When on summer break, Tim worked on his uncle's farm in Deer Lodge with his cousins and continued to maintain close family ties with his Deer Lodge family. Tim joined the United States Army Reserves in May, 1960 and later attended Montana State College (MSU Bozeman), graduating with a bachelor's degree. He retained employment in Butte, MT, moving to Denver, CO in 1966 where he worked in the banking industry. There he met Deanna Kay Wilken of Denver and they were married 26968 and later divorced. Tim returned to Helena, MT in 1979 where he worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield as a computer programmer and raised his sons, Derek and Todd. Tim retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1993 and spent the next several years pursuing his hobbies and past times. Tim enjoyed working with his hands. He did woodworking, creating carvings, refinishing antique furniture, and painting. He had belonged to bowling leagues, but his favorite past time was golf where he spent many happy hours, in the early years with his dad and brother, then teaching his sons the joys and skills of the sport, belonging to golf leagues and playing with a regular foursome at Bill Roberts Golf Course. Tim enjoyed football, especially the Denver Broncos and followed them avidly, watching games every weekend with his boys. Tim loved animals and kept dogs throughout his life. He got a kick out his regular visits from a couple of deer that he named when they frequented his back yard.Tim was preceded in death by parents Ada and Art Johnson and brother and sister-in-law Art Jr. “Skip” and Dorothy Johnson. He is survived by his sons Derek Johnson and Todd (Amy) Johnson; Grandchildren Rylee, Raeghan, Ryker, Abby, and Lilly; Sister Doris Powell (Jim); Niece Donna Downs; Nephews Dan (Kathleen), Chris (Mary), Jeff (Amanda), and Paul; Great nephew and niece Cooper and Kennedey; and many cousins. Tim will be cremated and interred in Deer Lodge. No memorial or burial has been scheduled at this time due to COVID-19, but will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to a hospice program, animal shelter, or a charity of your choice. Tim's family wish to offer a special thanks to his wonderful neighbors who offered their support to Tim and his entire family throughout the last several years, who helped him maintain his home and connections to the community; to his life-long friends Everette, Al, Jock, Mike, and Bob who helped cheer Tim on with calls, letters, and visits, and spent part of their last class reunion with him, bringing him news and much joy; to Marty, Duane, Clyde, and George who brought great friendship and joy on and off the golf course; to Tim's extended familyousins who kept Tim in their thoughts and prayers; and to the tireless and faithful staff of Big Sky Care Center, who made Tim feel safe, loved, and cared for. Thank you all!Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Tim.