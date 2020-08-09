Robles, Edna Ruth

Being the oldest sister, Edna loved spending time with her siblings and would sometimes take on a motherly role. It was during one of those times, when she was taking care of her brother Marion, that she met the love of her life. She was pulling a wagon with her brother in it, when a debonair young man ran across the street from a service station and introduced himself as Larry to her.

Little did Edna know that Larry had told his father just a few moments before that he had just seen the girl that he was going to marry. Edna and Larry would spend the next forty-six years together. During their marriage, Larry would adoringly tell the story of the “beautiful long hair blonde” that he saw from across the street, who he just had to meet.

Edna and Larry settled in Globe, Arizona and raised five children there. Her home was always full of life, and if having five children was not enough, she believe in helping anyone in need and it wasn’t uncommon for people to stay in her home while they got back on their feet. Throughout her life, her Christian faith influenced all her daily actions. One Christmas day, her daughter Donna caught Edna taking gifts from underneath the Christmas tree. When Donna asked her mother what she was doing, Edna simply replied that she was taking some of the gifts to a family who was not able to provide Christmas to their kids.