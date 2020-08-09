Robles, Edna Ruth

Edna’s beautiful life began on March 2, 1930 in the town of Snowflake, Arizona.
She was the daughter of a devoted Christian family. Her father worked for a local logging company, while her mother took care of the home. She was the oldest sibling of the living children of her family.
Growing up, Edna spent a lot of time with her grandmother Lucinda, who was a Mormon missionary. She enjoyed accompanying her grandmother to spread the word of the Lord, fascinated by the teachings of Jesus in the Bible. The time Edna spent with her grandmother was pivotal in the development of her unbreakable faith which became the most important pillar of her life.
During this time, Edna was able to travel with her grandmother to all contiguous states in the United States and Alaska. Later in life, she would give accounts of her time visiting the state of Vermont during the fall, when the change of season was occurring and the yellow, orange and reds hues of the leaves on the trees were vibrant; referring to Vermont has “one of the prettiest place that she had ever visited”.
Edna grew up to become a strikingly attractive woman. When she was nineteen years old, her combination of beauty and grace captivated even the cameras of her time. She became a model, appearing on the cover of the magazine True Story. Unfortunately, she quickly discovered that her Christian values were being tested by the way models during that time were expected to behave and made the decision to retire after a short modeling career.
Being the oldest sister, Edna loved spending time with her siblings and would sometimes take on a motherly role. It was during one of those times, when she was taking care of her brother Marion, that she met the love of her life. She was pulling a wagon with her brother in it, when a debonair young man ran across the street from a service station and introduced himself as Larry to her.
Little did Edna know that Larry had told his father just a few moments before that he had just seen the girl that he was going to marry. Edna and Larry would spend the next forty-six years together. During their marriage, Larry would adoringly tell the story of the “beautiful long hair blonde” that he saw from across the street, who he just had to meet.
Edna and Larry settled in Globe, Arizona and raised five children there. Her home was always full of life, and if having five children was not enough, she believe in helping anyone in need and it wasn’t uncommon for people to stay in her home while they got back on their feet. Throughout her life, her Christian faith influenced all her daily actions. One Christmas day, her daughter Donna caught Edna taking gifts from underneath the Christmas tree. When Donna asked her mother what she was doing, Edna simply replied that she was taking some of the gifts to a family who was not able to provide Christmas to their kids.
During her life, Edna faced monumental challenges. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 1977 and was given only eighteen months to live. Her faith and determination made her a cancer survivor and was able to continue her wonderful life. In 1995, her love story was paused when the good Lord took her husband Larry home. Edna’s love always remained unwilted knowing that one day she would be reunited with him.
To say that Edna’s faith was strong would be an understatement. She exemplified the life of a devoted Christian, praying for everyone that she met or requested from her. Edna would joyfully tell people that the most important thing about being Christian was that “you needed to hold him (Jesus) in your heart”.
In addition to her faith, Edna possessed a photographic memory. She was able to recall events and places with great detail. Anytime that the family had any question concerning an event, Edna was able to provide every single detail, has do she was there. Moreover, Edna had the ability of delivering the best one punch jokes that would make everyone laugh and astonish. She loved watching her soap operas and the news during the week and on the weekends, she would never miss her real-life crime mysteries shows.
For most people, the one thing that they would mention that they will miss the most about Edna is her laugh, which was sweet, graceful, juvenile, playful, and captivating. To anyone who had the privilege of meeting her, they will never forget her smile that also brought happiness to anyone even if they were having a difficult day.
Edna is survived by four children Donna, Larry, Kim, and Tracy, eighteen grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Edna’s Life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A Reception will follow and will be announced when set.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Edna.
