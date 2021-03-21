Roberta Virginia Spurzem

When Jack retired, they decided they wanted to live in the mountains. They were able to buy an acre of land from Jack's brother, Tom, across the creek from where they had built their cabin and their dream home was completed in 1977. They would live in their little bit of heaven for 31 years. They hated to leave that home, but the driving was getting harder, and they felt the need to be closer to medical help, so they moved to Great Falls in December 2008. The move was also closer to their oldest son Jack, and his extended family. Her husband passed on October 2, 2011, and Bobbie stayed in their home until it got to be too much for her to handle. She moved into Golden Eagle Plaza and was there less than a year and due to failing health, had to move again to the Beehive Sage Assisted Living facility for her last two years.