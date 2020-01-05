Roberta A. (Bobbi) Toombs passed away unexpectedly the evening of December 25, 2019. Bobbi was born to Katie and Bum Toombs in Whitefish on September 10, 1947.
She graduated from Flathead County High School (Kalispell) in 1966. In 1969, she moved to Helena and was a resident there for 50 years. She had a career with the Montana Job Service and retired in the mid-1990's.
After retirement, she worked in the capacity of caregiver to several wonderful people. An accomplishment of which she was very proud was earning a black belt in Martial Arts.
Bobbi was preceded in death by her parents, Bum and Katie. She is survived by sister, Kathleen Normandeau and brother, Robert Toombs. She is also survived by three nephews and a niece, as well as several great nephews and nieces.
There are no services planned. There will be a private family graveside service.
