Robert Sanchez left our family for his eternal home on October 29th, 2020 @ 5:40 pm. Robert passed peacefully in a Denver VA clinic, with his wife at his side holding his hand. Robert was a man of strong, true, and kind character. He was a proud soldier to the core, even after retirement; and until the end. His greatest joy was caring for his family at home and serving his country in any capacity with his “work” family. We are quite confident that he is already enlisted in God's heavenly army. Robert is survived by his widow, Marie Sanchez, his siblings, Beatrice Griffin, Richard Sanchez, and Michael Sanchez, ALL his children whom he loved dearly always(some of whom chose not to be listed); Steven, JoAnne, Veronica, and Ariel & Cody LaFever, grandchildren he greatly adored; Mersadies, Caelan, Freddie, Koda, nieces Mercedes Griffin, Elaine and Corey, and nephew Gabriel. Robert was loved In Montana, California, and Ohio by many extended family and friends (All too many to list) and will be heart brokenly missed by all.