Robert Johnson Baldridge, 98, passed away December 29, 2020. He was born to Coleston Babe and Jessie Mae Baldridge in Tahlequah Oklahoma.

Johnson spent his childhood in Tahlequah with his 10 siblings, attending the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School. Ultimately graduating from Carr Central High School in Vicksburg Mississippi.

He worked for the U.S Government, where he met Annette Alexander, a RN, at the local Vicksburg hospital. He found a true partner to enjoy traveling, hunting and fishing. They married December 14, 1941. Their only child, Johnette, was born in 1942.

He was an Officer in the U.S. Air Force during WWII, flying P51 reconnaissance missions over China and India. After his military service he earned his Degree from Black Hills Teachers College in SD, and graduated at Stanford University, with his Physical Therapy Certificate.

His love for hunting and fishing called him to Montana, where in 1959 he and his family settled in Helena MT. He was the Head of the Physical Therapy Department at Fort Harrison until retirement. After 35 years of marriage, Annette passed February 23, 1976.

Johnson married Kathleen Wohlberg May 4, 1976. With this marriage Johnson welcomed his stepchildren Susan, Brian and Heather to his family.