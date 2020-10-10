Robert J. Cowan

Bob was a Navy boiler man on an ammunition ship called the Paricutin in the Vietnam War. He would get so hot he would come up on the deck and let the water splash over him. He loved that.

Bob worked as a journeyman mechanic, machinist and a very good parts man and counter man. He could answer the phone and tend to customers at the counter all at the same time. He really enjoyed talking with the public and getting the correct part for them. Bob worked for Mergenthaler's, NAPA and O'Reilly's here in Helena.

Bob loved to camp. We would take our canoe, beer, lunch and Bob's book. We would throw the lines in the water and I would watch the lines hoping to catch one and Bob would read his book and kapow he would get the fish!

Bob and I met on Mother's day in 1985, the best day of my life. We were married on July 4th, 1985 and I saw fireworks the first time he kissed me. We were two peas in a pod. We were always together, except for work.

Bob has 3 sisters: Margaret, Sally and Bonnie and two brothers: Dan Cowan, Bill Cowan in Heaven.

Bob has 6 grandchildren: Austyn, Alexandria, Abbeygayle, Christian Olson, Kaitlyn, Jessie Spencer. He has 2 stepchildren, Rick and Michelle Olson. He loves them dearly and they love their papa dearly too.