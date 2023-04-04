June 9, 1924 - March 31, 2023

HELENA - Robert G. "Bob" Langenbach passed away on March 31, 2023, in Helena, MT. He was born in Helena on June 9, 1924, to Charles and Helen Langenbach, lifelong residents who owned and operated the Fifth Avenue Grocery.

Bob attended Jefferson and Central elementary schools and graduated from Helena High School in 1942. He received his Bachelors and Master's degrees in business administration from the University of Montana and his Doctorate from UCLA. After teaching at UM and UCLA, he joined the faculty at San Diego State University and served as a professor and department chairman in the Information Systems Department of the College of Business Administration for 22 years. He retired in 1981, and returned to Helena to live in the family home on Rodney Street.

While at San Diego State, he assisted in the development of an information systems/electronic data processing curriculum and presented data processing workshops at different colleges and universities. He authored three textbooks and several pamphlets and articles in electronic data processing and research design. He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and business honoraria's Beta Gamma Sigma, Alpha Kappa Psi, and Pi Omega Pi. He was voted professor emeritus upon his retirement for SDSU.

During World War II, he served in the US Army Medical Corps and later served in General MacArthur's GHQ AFPAC (General Headquarters, Armed Forces of the Pacific) in the South Pacific, Philippines, and Japan.

As an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Helena, he served on all committees involved in the planning, construction, and financing of the new building addition; he assisted in the many church activities and thoroughly enjoyed the fellowship within the congregation. In 2012, he joined the newly founded conservative Presbyterian Church, Grace Community Fellowship. He enjoyed working with the Special Olympics, the Little Red Schoolhouse, the Community Christmas Center, and the Salvation Army. His special interest was aiding the disadvantaged in the local mental health programs.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold; he is survived by a niece, Vicky Forester of Las Vegas; and a nephew, Gary Langenbach of Seattle.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave., with a reception to follow the service in the Social Hall of the Funeral Home. The burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Helena.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army, 1905 Henderson, Helena, MT, 59601; Grace Community Fellowship, P.O. Box 1389, Helena, MT, 59624; or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA, 99210.

