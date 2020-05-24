Robert Earl Olson, beloved brother, husband and friend, passed away in Delmar, MD, on March 18th, 2020.
Bob was born to Patricia and Earl Olson on July 24th, 1956. He was raised in the Helena Valley and attended Warren School, Helena Sr. High and graduated from the University of Montana in 1978 with a degree in communications.
He met and married Patricia Jay (PJ), his wife of 32 years, and they settled together in what was listed as “The Best Place to Live”, Santa Barbara, CA. He was soon employed by the US Postal Service where he spent a 30-year career, just retiring in 2019. He liked sharing stories about his customers and the many celebrities that came to his window.
Bob loved traveling and the great outdoors. His adventurous spirit took him from the Bob Marshall Wilderness and Glacier to New Zealand, Fuji, Europe and points in between. He enjoyed walking the beaches and hiking trails around Santa Barbara and was an avid conservationist. He was passionate about music and live concerts, passing his eclectic tastes to his younger brother with gifts of Rolling Stones records and teaching him his first chords on the guitar. Bob fancied himself to be a connoisseur of fine beers and was a charter member of the esteemed “Beerbarians”. From a young age he enjoyed comic books and magazines, accruing an impressive collection with several first editions. He loved a good story whether listening or telling. Stories he told often ended up having a bear in them (Especially stories about his scars)
Bob will be remembered as a quiet man, much more of a listener than a talker, never having an unkind word about anyone. He was just a “great guy” and despite the height difference, someone his younger brother never stopped looking up to.
May he rest in peace with his mother and father on his final journey.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Patricia (Johnston) Olson and Earl M. Olson. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his brothers John Williams and Glenn Olson, niece Charlotte Ferrell (Williston, ND), nephew Rick Williams (Froid, ND) and numerous other family members. Bob’s heart never left Montana and he requested it be his final resting place.
