Robert (Bobby) Edwin Kahns

March 12, 1943 - April 11, 2021

Robert was born to Edwin and Irmagard Kahns March 12th 1943 in Mt Vernon, WA. Raised in Burlington, WA and attended Burlington Edison high school. After high school, he entered the Army, spending 4yrs as a Specialist. Robert settled down in DesMoines, WA where he met and married Loretta A. Paisley on June 15th, 1968. They had 3 children; Renae M. Kahns, Robert A. Kahns and William J. Kahns. In Aug of 1968 Bobby started working at the Kenworth Truck Company in Seattle, WA. Throughout his 31yr career, he held many positions including Shop Forman and retiring as an Off Highway mechanic in 1999. In Feb. 1986, Robert lost Loretta to cancer. Following his loss, Bobby joined Parents without Partners where he met Lois Morrow. They married in Sep. 1988, adding to the family, Lois's 3 children; Dean Morrow, Darin Morrow and Leslie Gilbertson. After retiring from Kenworth in 1999, they decided to move to Helena MT where he spent the rest of his days. Bobby was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and had a great love of vintage tractors.