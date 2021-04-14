March 12, 1943 - April 11, 2021
Robert (Bobby) Edwin Kahns passed away peacefully April 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 78.
Robert was born to Edwin and Irmagard Kahns March 12th 1943 in Mt Vernon, WA. Raised in Burlington, WA and attended Burlington Edison high school. After high school, he entered the Army, spending 4yrs as a Specialist. Robert settled down in DesMoines, WA where he met and married Loretta A. Paisley on June 15th, 1968. They had 3 children; Renae M. Kahns, Robert A. Kahns and William J. Kahns. In Aug of 1968 Bobby started working at the Kenworth Truck Company in Seattle, WA. Throughout his 31yr career, he held many positions including Shop Forman and retiring as an Off Highway mechanic in 1999. In Feb. 1986, Robert lost Loretta to cancer. Following his loss, Bobby joined Parents without Partners where he met Lois Morrow. They married in Sep. 1988, adding to the family, Lois's 3 children; Dean Morrow, Darin Morrow and Leslie Gilbertson. After retiring from Kenworth in 1999, they decided to move to Helena MT where he spent the rest of his days. Bobby was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and had a great love of vintage tractors.
Robert is survived by his wife Lois, Children Renae Kahns, Robert Kahns (Elaine), Will Kahns (Amy), Dean Morrow (Cindy), Darin Morrow (Ronni) and Leslie Gilbertson (Orvel). Grandchildren Mia Kahns, Donald Gilbertson, Alex Gilbertson, Shyanne Morrow. Greatgrandchild Keiran Pruett. Brother Stanley Kahns and many extended family members.
Memorial Service will be held at Hannaford Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St, Wed. April 14th at 11:00am with Lunch reception followed by Inurnment at 1:00pm Montana State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Robert's name to; Future Farmers of America PO Box 68960 Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960. Special Thanks to Pastor John Fenlason; Helena Home Care, April, Jessica, and Mike; St. Peter's Hospice; Mickey, Suzette, Patricia, Clarissa, and Janet.
And many other very special caregivers, family and friends that have been there to help and support Robert and Lois during this difficult time. To offer condolences or a memory of Bobby, please visit helenafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.