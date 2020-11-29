Robert “Bob” Sturdevant

Bob married Marie Anderson in 1975 and together they had two children, Troy Robert in 1977 and Tiffany Marie in 1980. Although they later divorced, they remained lifelong friends. As parents, Bob and Marie ensured their children always came first. Bob loved being a father and worked hard so that Troy and Tiffany could have the life he wanted for them. He enjoyed spending time with his kids hunting, fishing, jet skiing, canoeing and riding three-wheelers. Bob was always available to rescue Troy and his friends in the mountains and jumped in to help Tiffany and her friends with whatever dilemma they had. He was the first to lend a hand with his children’s projects and saw to it that they were done right. Bob’s home was open to all of Troy and Tiffany’s friends and many of them considered him a second father.

Bob spent 40 years as an optician at Montana Eyecare although his roles at work far exceeded just being an optician. He was a “go-to-guy” and his motto was, “Treat the customer like you own the place” and often said, “It’s never a job when you enjoy what you do”. He prided himself on providing great customer service and made lasting friendships with his fellow employees and customers. Bob retired in 2015 but that didn’t stop him from continuing his involvement at Montana Eyecare.