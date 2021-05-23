Robert "Bob" Joseph Ebner Jr.

Robert “Bob, Bobby, Ebs” Joseph Ebner Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday May 20th, 2021.

Bob was born in Queens, New York on July 2, 1962. He was the only son of his beloved mother Elizabeth “Betty Bea” Ebner and the late Robert Joseph Ebner Sr. Bob was raised in New Jersey. He graduated from Our Lady of Victories, Don Bosco High School, and Georgetown University, maintaining lifelong friends from each of them. During these years, he was an excellent student athlete with particular prowess as a baseball player. He made the Washington All Star team, and he was Captain of the baseball teams at Don Bosco and Georgetown University during his senior years there. Throughout his years, his passion for baseball continued as an avid fan and coach.

Bob was proud professionally to support the successful family woodworking business, Ebner Woodwork Corp. He continued in various roles in the industry into his later years and he was working as an Estimator for Premier Woodcraft at the time of his passing. Bob was an active member of the Board of Directors for United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area. With his charisma and his strong analytical capabilities, he excelled in all his career endeavors. However, there was nothing in his life he cherished more than his family.