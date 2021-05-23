Robert "Bob" Joseph Ebner Jr.

Robert “Bob, Bobby, Ebs” Joseph Ebner Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday May 20th, 2021.
Bob was born in Queens, New York on July 2, 1962. He was the only son of his beloved mother Elizabeth “Betty Bea” Ebner and the late Robert Joseph Ebner Sr. Bob was raised in New Jersey. He graduated from Our Lady of Victories, Don Bosco High School, and Georgetown University, maintaining lifelong friends from each of them. During these years, he was an excellent student athlete with particular prowess as a baseball player. He made the Washington All Star team, and he was Captain of the baseball teams at Don Bosco and Georgetown University during his senior years there. Throughout his years, his passion for baseball continued as an avid fan and coach.
Bob was proud professionally to support the successful family woodworking business, Ebner Woodwork Corp. He continued in various roles in the industry into his later years and he was working as an Estimator for Premier Woodcraft at the time of his passing. Bob was an active member of the Board of Directors for United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area. With his charisma and his strong analytical capabilities, he excelled in all his career endeavors. However, there was nothing in his life he cherished more than his family.
He was a devoted son, brother, father, and uncle. He was never happier than when he was surrounded with family whether it be for a good meal or a friendly competitive game of poker. He was so proud of his three children and he made sure that they knew they were loved every time he spoke with them. One of his great joys was watching his nieces and nephews growing up, he celebrated all of their successes and treasured any time he was able to spend with them.
In addition to loving his family, like his father, Bob loved talking to literally anyone who would listen. He made every gathering more fun and had a great sense of humor, although some might say he had an overreliance on Dad jokes. He also loved staying active. He appreciated that scenic Montana was the backdrop to his favorite physical activities in his later years, he loved walking all over the “Hills of Helena” and played as many rounds of golf as he could. He loved all things sports and had a particular fondness for New York sports teams (Go Mets!), even when their track record may not have warranted his loyalty. Bob was a man of great faith; he ultimately found a spiritual home at The Cathedral of Saint Helena.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty Bea” of Greensboro, North Carolina; his children, Jane Ebner of Amelia Island, FL, Tighe Ebner of Washington, DC, and Grace Ebner of Gainesville, FL; his sisters, Elizabeth Ebner of Arlington, Virginia, Patricia M. Goldin of Greensboro, North Carolina and Katryn B. Seliskar of Helena, Montana; his nieces and nephews, Christine, Rae, Patrick, Robert, Jonathon, Victoria, Madeline, Judson, Joey, and Katryn; and especially his brothers-in-law, Ian Moar, Derek Goldin, and Bob Seliskar. He was loved by many and he will be sorely missed.
The family will receive family and friends on Wednesday from 4-6 pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home culminating with a 6 pm vigil. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at noon at The Cathedral of Saint Helena. Reception will follow the Mass at Jorgenson's. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Bob's memory to: Carroll College (https://www.carroll.edu), 1601 N Benton Ave., Helena, MT 59625 or Cathedral of Saint Helena (https://www.sthelenas.org), 530 N. Ewing St., Helena, MT 59601. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bob.
