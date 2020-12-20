Goodbye love of my life. We married on opening day of hunting season and although he was never around for our anniversary, he never forgot it! Everyone who knew Bob “Hoyt” was his friend. He was known, by his sisters, as the Great American Consumer. He loved to shop and HSN was his favorite television station.

Robert “Bob” Hert, age 61, of Boulder, passed away on December 15, 2020 from complications of Covid 19.

He was born on September 18, 1959, in Billings MT, to Wanda and Robert (Bob) Hert. He was one of five children.

He married his high school sweetheart and soulmate, Kelly Hert. Together they raised two amazing children, Britney and Chris.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 39 years; his daughter Britney Hert (fiancé Charles Winkler), grandson Kevyn Hert, his son Christopher Hert (Jenny), grandson Cade and granddaughter Ashlyn (Teetsie Bug). He also leaves behind sisters Joanne Cordell, Brenda Kremer, Gail Paige, and Lynn Fisher, as well as several cousins and countless lifelong friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his great friend, Mike Kroll and parents, Robert and Wanda Hert.