Aug. 24, 1931 - Aug. 8, 2021
Robert “Bob” Botterbusch went Home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Bob was born in Spokane on August 24, 1931 to Viola and Fred Botterbusch. They lived in AZ briefly but returned to WA where Bob graduated from Olympia High School in 1949. Bob proudly served his country in Japan during the Korean War, working in Army Intelligence. After his enlistment, he moved to Great Falls, MT where he met his bride, Joanne Wegner. In their 63 years of marriage, they lived in MT, CO, SD, KS, MT (again) and WA. Bob began his career working for Motors Insurance Company as an adjuster, and later retired from the Montana State Job Service where he was decorated with several awards, including the national award for Job Service Coordinator. No matter how hard he worked, he always found time to attend any event in which his children were involved.
In retirement, Bob and Joanne enjoyed travel, and visited all 50 states and several foreign countries. He was known for his intelligence (his nickname was Grandpapedia), as well as his humor and his story-telling. And no one else could pack the trunk of a car with his Tetris-like precision. Bob and Joanne were huge sports fans and they maintained season tickets to the beloved Montana Grizzly football team well into their 80s, while also rooting for the Zags. He also enjoyed serving the Spokane Police Department as a volunteer.
Bob loved the Lord and was very active in the churches they belonged to over the years. We know he is with Jesus now.
Bob is lovingly missed by his wife, Joanne, his children: Heidi (Dan) Gile, Mark (Barbara) Botterbusch, and Eric (Carol) Botterbusch; his grandchildren: Jennifer (Edmund) Wittenberg, Christine Gile, Michael Botterbusch, Emily (Braiden) Markham, and Andrew (fiancée - Emily) Botterbusch; great-granddaughter Annika Wittenberg; and sister Judith (Jim) Bennett, as well as a wonderful extended family and a multitude of friends.
Internment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N Nevada, Spokane, WA 99208. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either:
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N Nevada St, Spokane, WA 99208
Or
Lutheran World Relief https://lwr.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.