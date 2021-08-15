Aug. 24, 1931 - Aug. 8, 2021

Robert “Bob” Botterbusch went Home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Bob was born in Spokane on August 24, 1931 to Viola and Fred Botterbusch. They lived in AZ briefly but returned to WA where Bob graduated from Olympia High School in 1949. Bob proudly served his country in Japan during the Korean War, working in Army Intelligence. After his enlistment, he moved to Great Falls, MT where he met his bride, Joanne Wegner. In their 63 years of marriage, they lived in MT, CO, SD, KS, MT (again) and WA. Bob began his career working for Motors Insurance Company as an adjuster, and later retired from the Montana State Job Service where he was decorated with several awards, including the national award for Job Service Coordinator. No matter how hard he worked, he always found time to attend any event in which his children were involved.