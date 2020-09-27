Robert Anthony Smith

Robert served 20 years in the United States Navy, before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. While in the Navy, he completed a degree in Computer Networking from the University of Maryland, but the accomplishment he valued most was raising his two beautiful daughters, Monica Ann and Emily Marie. He took great pride in their accomplishments. Likewise, he relished bringing his grandson Marcus to Montana, especially to Yellowstone, where he found a deep joy in experiencing the beauty of Nature through his grandson's eyes and remembering his own adventures in the wild.

Upon retiring from the Navy, Robert continued his adventures. He became a Network Administrator at Scott Air Force Base, a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus-O'Fallon Chapter 4239, and an award-winning photographer. He loved to fish, relishing the blue-ribbon rivers here in Montana. He appreciated his season tickets for the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles, rooted for Notre Dame football and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas basketball. He became an avid collector of cameras and football and baseball paraphernalia. Rock and Roll music, of course, suited best his energetic temperament. And he still loved pranks.