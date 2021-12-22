 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana

Rikki Lynn Wille

  • 0
Rikki Lynn Wille

June 16, 1981 - December 15, 2021

Rikki passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. She was born on Ellsworth AFB, SD, on June 16th, 1981. She left behind her Momby, Sue Pennel, two daughters, MaKayla Marie Wille and Jessi Blake Hamlen, two half-sisters, Stacy R. Kaufman and Bobbie Sue Sack, and many close friends. She will be loved and missed by all of them. Please join us in a celebration of her life on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 at Jorgenson's at 1pm in Helena, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rikki.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Christian ring discovered in centuries-old shipwreck off the coast of Israel

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News