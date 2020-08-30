Rieke, Ted William

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with great sadness the family of Ted William Rieke age 77, announces his passing on August 22, 2020. Ted passed away at home surrounded by his family.

Ted was born in Auburn, Indiana on January 18, 1943 to Irvin H. Rieke and Hilda M. Rieke. Most of his childhood was spent on the Ox Bow Ranch in Wolf Creek, Montana. He graduated from Cascade High in 1961 and then attended the University of Montana. During his time in Missoula he joined the Air Force ROTC and the Montana Beta chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. After graduating in 1965, as a second lieutenant, Ted entered Air Force pilot training at Webb AFB. He served his country in Vietnam flying C123’s. Ted was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight.”

After he left the Air Force, Ted moved to Billings, MT in 1971. He managed the family owned fixed base operation, Gillis Aviation, at Logan International Airport. In 1986 Ted started a successful oil & gas business.

In 2011, Ted relocated to Bigfork, Montana to be near his kids. His favorite pastimes were flying, boating and working on cars. Ted loved traveling and often hosted friends in Big Fork and Rio Verde, AZ.

He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Ted is survived by his three children, Rhett and wife Kelly, Marlys, and Alison and her husband Mark, his 6 grandchildren, brothers Rex and wife Judy and Tex, his sister Pas, and his loving and dear friend Patsy Romberg. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.