Rickey D. Rogne

Rickey (Rick) Darrell Rogne was born on November 27, 1943 on a small farm near Regent North Dakota, to Robert and Marjorie (Underland) Rogne. He was the little brother to his two sisters Marcella June and Billie Ann. Rick passed away at the age of 77 on December 6th, 2020 in Surprise, AZ, where he and Donna recently purchased a retirement home.
Life on the farm was challenging, but they lived a life full of love and laughter. Rick attended Regent High School. He played basketball and enjoyed outdoor, music, and going to dances. While still in high school, he met the love of his life, Donna Marie Weinberger. Rick graduated in 1962 and shortly after was enrolled at Bismarck College. In 1964 his family moved to Helena, Montana. Rick continued school at Carroll College, leaving after a short while to pursue a job and a lifelong career with the Montana Dept. of Transportation.
Rick and Donna were married on August 21st, 1965 and had two children, daughter Michelle and son Steve. The family traveled with Rick doing road inventories and statistics throughout the state with a German shepherd and a pull camper in tow. Many summers were spent camping along spring creeks or lakes. Rick loved all types of fresh and saltwater fishing. He would take you fishing on uncharted territories, including no trespassing zones, and loved to tell the fish stories - always bigger than the fish!
We have many fond memories of Rick. He loved to spend time with his family and just watch them enjoy life. As Michelle and Steve started their own families, Rick and Donna found their most cherished moments being with family and watching their grandchildren grow. Rick loved to share stories with the kids, influencing them with his knowledge and wisdom. He loved to share jokes and was quite the prankster at times. Many friends and family will have stories to tell if you ask them. He was a skilled
craftsman and handyman and took great pride in the homes he built for his family in Clancy and Montana City, MT. Rick was always working on cars and fixing anything that needed fixing. A jack of all trades. Rick was a man of strong faith and loved helping others, be it a stranger or a friend. He was quick to lend a hand to anyone. He was loved and cherished by many.
After retiring from the Highway Department, Rick and Donna began a life of adventures traveling the US and abroad. These travels took them to many places including Alaska, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Jerusalem, and Machu Picchu to name a few.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Donna of 55 years, his daughter Michelle (Gerry) Olsen, Pocatello, ID, son, Steve (Maria) Rogne, Helena, MT, grandchildren Karly Olsen, Kristen (Layton) Wasia, Forrest Rogne, Jaden (Tony) Butler, Hailey Rogne, and Aysia Rogne; Aunt Helen Bjerke (Orin) plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. He had many friends he loved dearly through numerous circles of lasting friendships.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjorie Rogne, sisters June Adolph and Billie Rogne, in-laws George Adolph, Richard Kouba, and Maria Weinberger.
As quoted by the Adolph nieces and nephews, “Our beloved wild man Uncle Rick captured our imagination and hearts as tiny tots, who ran with the bulls, guided our fishing and camping trips, who loved to laugh and have fun, who taught us that life is an adventure. We love you and miss you Rick.”
In memory of Rick, please play an old country tune, hug the ones you love, and live life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Rick's favorite charity, God's Love, which supports those less fortunate. God's Love Inc., 533 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601 (406) 442-7000. Funeral Services are pending summer 2021 in Helena, MT.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Funeral services pending summer 2021 in Helena, MT.
