Rickey D. Rogne

Rickey (Rick) Darrell Rogne was born on November 27, 1943 on a small farm near Regent North Dakota, to Robert and Marjorie (Underland) Rogne. He was the little brother to his two sisters Marcella June and Billie Ann. Rick passed away at the age of 77 on December 6th, 2020 in Surprise, AZ, where he and Donna recently purchased a retirement home.

Life on the farm was challenging, but they lived a life full of love and laughter. Rick attended Regent High School. He played basketball and enjoyed outdoor, music, and going to dances. While still in high school, he met the love of his life, Donna Marie Weinberger. Rick graduated in 1962 and shortly after was enrolled at Bismarck College. In 1964 his family moved to Helena, Montana. Rick continued school at Carroll College, leaving after a short while to pursue a job and a lifelong career with the Montana Dept. of Transportation.

Rick and Donna were married on August 21st, 1965 and had two children, daughter Michelle and son Steve. The family traveled with Rick doing road inventories and statistics throughout the state with a German shepherd and a pull camper in tow. Many summers were spent camping along spring creeks or lakes. Rick loved all types of fresh and saltwater fishing. He would take you fishing on uncharted territories, including no trespassing zones, and loved to tell the fish stories - always bigger than the fish!