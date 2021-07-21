 Skip to main content
Richard T. Munger
Feb. 10, 1940 – Feb. 11, 2021

Join us as we memorialize and celebrate Rich's life on July 31, 2021, at Forestvale Cemetery, 3:00 p.m. Follow the signs from either entrance.

After, we will gather Downstairs at the Brewhouse from 4:00-7:00 for appetizers. Beer and Wine will be available for purchase.

