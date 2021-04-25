Richard S. "Dick" Eriksen

Richard “Dick” Eriksen, 78 passed away quietly of natural causes at his home with his family in Helena on April 5th, 2021.

Dick was born and raised in Fort Peck and attended school in Fort Peck and Glasgow. Dick was a cowboy at heart. He did ranch work for Fort Pecks area ranches until he entered the Army in 1968. After his tour he married and had three sons and then returned to ranching in the area.

Dick moved to Helena in 1976 where he worked as a contractor and started his own construction business which he operated for several years. In 1980, he married Sheryl, who had 2 sons from a previous marriage, Brandon and Rande. Together they have a daughter Richelle.

Starting their own ranch in 1986, they raised cattle, horses, pigs, chickens, cats, and dogs. He loved watching the newborn babies come into the world every spring. Usually on cold snowy nights. Dick enjoyed outings with his family. Camping, catching fish, and hunting with his kids and grandkids was his life. Dick had several grand and great grandkids. He helped anyone that asked whether it was fixing a piece of machinery or fixing a bike.