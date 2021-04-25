Richard S. "Dick" Eriksen

Richard “Dick” Eriksen, 78 passed away quietly of natural causes at his home with his family in Helena on April 5th, 2021.
Dick was born and raised in Fort Peck and attended school in Fort Peck and Glasgow. Dick was a cowboy at heart. He did ranch work for Fort Pecks area ranches until he entered the Army in 1968. After his tour he married and had three sons and then returned to ranching in the area.
Dick moved to Helena in 1976 where he worked as a contractor and started his own construction business which he operated for several years. In 1980, he married Sheryl, who had 2 sons from a previous marriage, Brandon and Rande. Together they have a daughter Richelle.
Starting their own ranch in 1986, they raised cattle, horses, pigs, chickens, cats, and dogs. He loved watching the newborn babies come into the world every spring. Usually on cold snowy nights. Dick enjoyed outings with his family. Camping, catching fish, and hunting with his kids and grandkids was his life. Dick had several grand and great grandkids. He helped anyone that asked whether it was fixing a piece of machinery or fixing a bike.
Dick worked for TST and First Student Bus Company for many years. He loved talking with the little ones that rode his bus. He also drove the fire bus for several fire seasons taking and bringing back firefighters from all over Montana. He had the prettiest sparkling sky-blue eyes. When he looked at you with those eyes you knew you had better pay attention and listen. Richard was loved and will be greatly missed.
Dick is preceded in death by his mother Esther and father Richard. Surviving him is his wife Sheryl; his sister Louise; and his children Tim, Doug, Dusty, and daughter Richelle.Burial with Military Honors is set for 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Pavilion at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice Center of St. Peter's Health or Fort Harrison in honor of Dick. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Dick.
