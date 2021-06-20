“He was born with the gift of laughter and sense that the world was mad.” Raphael Sabatini.

Richard (Rick) Larson died December 25, 2020 after a short and hard-fought battle with COVID-19 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena

He was born to John and Muriel Larson on August 4, 1950, in Great Falls, MT. The middle child, he grew up entertaining the family with his funny antics and causing them some angst with his longish hair in the 60s. When his legs were long enough to reach the tractor pedals, he joined his brother and Dad on the farm east of Great Falls, working the land and perfecting his tan.

Rick graduated from Great Falls High School in 1968 and the University of Montana in 1974. When his undergraduate years were interrupted by the death of his father, he left school for a while and went home to take care of the farm and his Mom. Rick graduated from law school at UM in 1977. He began his career as a law clerk for the Montana Supreme Court and as an assistant attorney general under Mike Greely. He then went into private practice for nine years in Great Falls followed by over thirty years in Helena.