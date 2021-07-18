 Skip to main content
Richard Henry Smith
Richard Henry Smith

Richard H. Smith, US Army (Retired) age 83, of Helena, died at St. James Hospital in Butte, on July 14, 2021, with family by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sherman W. and Opal (Bobbitt) Smith and his loving wife Darlene J. (Luchau) Smith.

Richard is survived by his children: Timothy A. (Heather) and Sherman W. (Deb) Smith, and step-children: Jason Wood; Jennifer (Stan) Supinski, Kevin (Susan) Wood, James (Fritz) Wood, Brenda (Mark) Johnson, Danielle (Matt) Moreau, and Rodney (Lund) Wood; his 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Tri-County Special Olympics at: https:/www.somt.org/tri-county-area.

A Rite of Committal with Military Honors will be held at 9 AM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Richard.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Richard and his family.

