Richard F. Ruhlman

In 1941 this world was forever changed with the birth of Richard (Dick) Ruhlman. The world lost a gentle soul on May 14, 2021.
Dick was born in Redfield, South Dakota to beaming parents Carl and Corrine (Weiblem) Ruhlman. The Ruhlman family later moved to Eugene, Oregon where Dick grew up. There, his favorite pastimes were showing cars, playing baseball, pulling off antics with his best buddies, and more baseball. Dick enjoyed playing college baseball more than attending classes but did graduate from Linfield College in 1962.
Dick married lifelong partner, Connie, and together they had one daughter, Jeannette. Dick fulfilled his adult life teaching, coaching, and later returning to South Dakota to farm. In his later life, Dick and Connie managed a ranch in Sunlight Basin, Wyoming then moved to Helena, Montana to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law, Jeff. Through this journey, lifelong friends were made and cherished. Dick's stories, smile, sense of humor, and advice will be forever missed by his family, friends, and beloved pup, Millie, who remained by his side.
Dick lived by his favorite quote, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intent of arriving safely in a pretty, well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “wow, what a ride” (Hunter S. Thompson). In honor of Dick's journey, the family asks you raise a PBR, fulfill every moment, do good, and make life that special ride.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Weiner and Dr. Andrew Gilbert for their compassion and expertise. A special thanks to the cancer treatment center nurses and volunteers. The never-ending support, care, and smiles brought forth a bright light during an incredibly difficult time.
A private memorial will take place at a later date.
