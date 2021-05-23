Richard F. Ruhlman

In 1941 this world was forever changed with the birth of Richard (Dick) Ruhlman. The world lost a gentle soul on May 14, 2021.

Dick was born in Redfield, South Dakota to beaming parents Carl and Corrine (Weiblem) Ruhlman. The Ruhlman family later moved to Eugene, Oregon where Dick grew up. There, his favorite pastimes were showing cars, playing baseball, pulling off antics with his best buddies, and more baseball. Dick enjoyed playing college baseball more than attending classes but did graduate from Linfield College in 1962.

Dick married lifelong partner, Connie, and together they had one daughter, Jeannette. Dick fulfilled his adult life teaching, coaching, and later returning to South Dakota to farm. In his later life, Dick and Connie managed a ranch in Sunlight Basin, Wyoming then moved to Helena, Montana to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law, Jeff. Through this journey, lifelong friends were made and cherished. Dick's stories, smile, sense of humor, and advice will be forever missed by his family, friends, and beloved pup, Millie, who remained by his side.