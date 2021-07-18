Richard (Dick) Stafford, a long time resident of East Helena, died June 30 at his home. Burial of ashes was at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, Washington.

Survivors include his son Morgen, his niece Janice Pridgen, cousin William Kennedy and cousin Betty Hall.

Dick, an only child, was born October 10, 1926 to Opie R and Blanche A (Baldwin) Stafford. At the time his father was employed by Railway Express, a forerunner of UPS, and was often sent on short notice to wherever a man was needed. When Dick's mother was in the final days of her pregnancy, Opie was suddenly transferred from Dillon, Montana to Oregon. Dick might have been born in any one of the stops along the way, but his father's new assignment was several hundred miles down the line, in Medford.

While Dick was growing up, the family moved several times, finally returning to Walla Walla, Washington where both Opie and Blanche had been born. Dick attended high school only a short time before dropping out to become an underage member of the United States Navy. He served as a Sea Bee in the European Theater of Operations. When the Normandy Campaign began on June 6, 1944, units of his battalion were among the first to land on Omaha Beach. On the 5th day of the invasion he was wounded for a second time and was evacuated to England.