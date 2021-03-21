Richard "Dick" Louis Christian, Sr.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 15, 2021, Dick passed away at home from natural causes. He was 81 years old.

Dick was born in Worcester, MA on March 17, 1939, and was the second of four children. He met and married Mary Louise Godbout after a whirlwind courtship on February 4, 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963, as a radiomanryptographer aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Independence. He and Mary ultimately moved to Tiffin, Ohio, where he worked as a patrolman for the Tiffin Police Department, and as an EMT. They had three children, Rich, Rena, and Holly.

Dick and Mary wanted a change, and in the summer of 1978, moved the family to Helena, MT, where he began a career with the State of Montana. He and Mary later divorced in 1988, and he relocated to Massachusetts to be near his siblings.

Shortly after arriving in Massachusetts, he met Lorraine White, and again a whirlwind courtship ensued, and they were married August 26, 1989. His love for the mountains was too strong, so they both retired and he and Lorraine moved to Montana the summer of 2003. They spent some of the best days of their lives touring the state and relishing in its beauty on and off road.