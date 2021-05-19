Richard (Dick) Flanny Wiebe Sr

Oct. 21, 1943 - May 10, 2021

Richard Flanny “Dick” Wiebe, Sr., 77, of Helena, MT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on May 10, 2021, after fighting a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

He was born in Hood River, Oregon, to Flanny and Eileen (Warner) Wiebe and spent his childhood in Townsend and Toston, MT. At 17 years of age, Dick joined the Navy as a boatswain's mate and through the years served on SEAL teams, becoming a Master Diver and attained the rank of Master Chief, with five tours in Vietnam. As a U.S. Navy Master Diver, he worked for NASA in the Neutral Buoyancy Simulator at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL.

After his Navy career, he worked at various diving jobs on the East and West Coasts before settling in Montana where he attended Montana State University and Montana Tech, earning his RN. Upon graduation, he started a health testing company, Vital Paragon, based in Butte and Boulder, MT.