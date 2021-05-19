Richard (Dick) Flanny Wiebe Sr

Oct. 21, 1943 - May 10, 2021
Richard Flanny “Dick” Wiebe, Sr., 77, of Helena, MT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on May 10, 2021, after fighting a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
He was born in Hood River, Oregon, to Flanny and Eileen (Warner) Wiebe and spent his childhood in Townsend and Toston, MT. At 17 years of age, Dick joined the Navy as a boatswain's mate and through the years served on SEAL teams, becoming a Master Diver and attained the rank of Master Chief, with five tours in Vietnam. As a U.S. Navy Master Diver, he worked for NASA in the Neutral Buoyancy Simulator at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, AL.
After his Navy career, he worked at various diving jobs on the East and West Coasts before settling in Montana where he attended Montana State University and Montana Tech, earning his RN. Upon graduation, he started a health testing company, Vital Paragon, based in Butte and Boulder, MT.
In December 2001, he married Patricia Hogberg, residing in Florida and eventually moving to Northern Michigan and on to Vilseck, Germany, where they lived for 11 years. During his time in Germany, Dick worked at the Traumatic Brain Injury Clinic for Wounded Warriors with his treasured therapy dogs. Dick had a passion for the outdoors and would take every opportunity to hop on his three-wheeled recumbent bike and ride for miles. While in Germany, he logged 10,000 miles! He loved to travel, and over the years visited 32 countries with his wife Pat at his side.
Above all, Dick deeply loved and truly valued his family, friends and Navy buddies. He will be missed by everyone who became part of his life.
Dick especially loved his Golden Retriever, Effie, and his Corgi, Teagen and could be seen often riding his bike with his companions (he called them his kids!) alongside of him.
Dick is survived by his wife, Pat (Helena MT), son Richard Wiebe, Jr. (Renee) (Little Rock, AR), daughter Cindy Ball (Tommy) (Malvern, AR), son Trapper Hogberg (Kim Cosgrove) (Helena, MT). Also surviving are his grandchildren Miles and Eliot Wiebe, Kayla and Konner Ball, and Harrison and Hudson Hogberg.
In addition are his sisters, Chris Ruddiman (Salem, OR), Kathy Schendel (Helena, MT) and Penny Hunsaker (Casa Grande, AZ) along with many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of his outstanding life will be held in the Fall 2021.
