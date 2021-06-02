 Skip to main content
Richard Alan "Dick" Juvik
Richard Alan "Dick" Juvik

Nov. 16, 1948 - April 27, 2020

A memorial service for Dick will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Rd., Helena.

Please join the family for a reception in the fellowship hall of the church, immediately following the service.

Interment with military honors is scheduled at 2:00 p.m., Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison.

