Rice, William A.

William A. Rice was born 1/2/1935 in Frankfort, Michigan.

On August 22, 2020, Bill passed away at home after an extended illness.

After a visit to Montana, Bill decided to make it his home and moved here in 1964. He met his wife Alyce and they were married for 56 years.

Bill worked for the Postal Service and retired after 28 years. He enjoyed meeting and visiting with the people he met on his route, and made many friends.

His favorite hobbies were fishing and golfing with Alyce and his buddies. One of his favorite hangouts was Papa Rays in Montana City.

Bill was talented at wood working and made many bird houses for his friends.

He is survived by his wife Alyce and several nieces and nephews.

A private family gather will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorials in Bill’s name be sent to Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Bill.