Reyant, Luverne 'Vern' Charles

Aug. 12, 1939 – Jan. 30, 2020

Born and raised in Minnesota, Vern was farmed out at an early age to help the surrounding neighbors with their chores on the farm. He then graduated from West Concord High School in 1957 and began his “Jack of All Trades” lifestyle. Never being able to sit still for long, Vern worked and traveled back and forth between Minnesota, California and Montana. His love for the outdoors ultimately brought him to settle in Montana for good in the early 1980’s. Vern lived a simple life full of adventure, stories and good times. In his early Montana life, he loved to hunt the Paradise Valley and fish the Missouri River. As he slowed down, he turned his time and energy into local athletics. He loved supporting local activities and attending local athletic events. You could always catch him at a Capital High Bruins game or supporting the grandkids at a rodeo, hockey, basketball or softball game. He enjoyed family dinners and hanging out playing with the grandkids. He always had a good story to share about his adventures.