The Rev. Dr. Ralph E. Nelson was born on February 26, 1938 to the Rev. Ernest J. and Winifred H. (Edwards) Nelson in Joliet, Illinois. On March 25, 2021 he was released from his burdens and opened the door to a new life in accordance with the love and will of God.

Rev. Nelson was raised in various communities in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin. He graduated from high school in Merrill, Wisconsin, in 1956, where he excelled in state instrumental music competition. In 1960, he graduated cum laude from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and in 1963 from Princeton Theological Seminary where he received an M. Div. and the fellowship in Old Testament Language and Literature. In 1967 he received a Master of Theology in Old Testament studies from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland and in 1981 a Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. He pursued further Biblical education at the Institute for Advanced Theological Study at Tartur, Jerusalem, Israel. On June 25, 1967 he was married to Linda Ruth Hodges.