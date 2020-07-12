Resch, Susan Theresa

Susan Theresa Resch, age 54, lost her fight with cancer on July 6, 2020 at St. Pete’s Hospital.
Sue was born on March 16, 1966 in Everett, Washington. Sue and her mother, Margaret Nye moved to Boulder, Montana in 1967. Sue went to Boulder elementary school and graduated from the 8th grade. She was active in 4-H and horse activities. She showed fat lambs at the 4-H fair in Twin Bridges along with horsemanship and yearling colt.
Sue and her mother moved to Helena in August 1980 to live with her new father, Forrest (Skeeter) Baertsch. Sue graduated from Capital high in 1984. During high school she worked with her mother and father at the racetrack taking care of their racehorses. Upon graduation she worked for other trainers, Betty Felska, Mel Berkram, Al Carruthers, Tork Torsedahl, Dave Dennis and others. She was known for helping those who needed help. She received her trainers license in 1988. She trained racehorses at Helena, Shelby, Kalispell, Missoula, Hamilton, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Lethbridge, Alberta through 1995.
Sue worked for Playtime Video for several years and then went to work at Bridger Veterinary Clinic.
Sue was diagnosed with cancer on December 27, 2016. She started Chemotherapy the first week in January. During her battle against cancer she inspired many others with her ability to smile, laugh and handle anything with grace.
This was written by a Facebook friend that she never met: “There’s a very special woman who saved my life. Her name is Sue Resch. She’s faced with an incurable stage 4 cancer and yet she encouraged me each step of the way for 5 whole months and told me that I inspired Her!! She made me strong.”
Another person who has been fighting cancer for 5 yrs and had never met Sue, packed up his clothes, told his wife he was going to Helena, MT to meet Sue because she was his support. He left his home in Port Orchard, Washington on his Harley motorcycle on July 1, 2020. He arrived in Helena on July 3. They visited for 2 hours and he went to his motel and arrived back the next morning to visit some more before returning home.
Sue inspired so many people with her attitude, strength, compassion, and love of people. Her horses and her dog, Molly, were a large part of her life. She loved her job with Bridger Veterinary Hospital and her co-workers. A special Thank You to Bridger Veterinary Hospital for their unwavering support of Sue through her ordeal.
Sue is survived by her parents Margaret (Maggie) Baertsch and Forrest (Skeeter) Baertsch, brothers, Steven Baertsch (Laurie), Stacey Baertsch (Tanya) and sister Susan Williams, cousins Melody Grant (Earl), Christopher Fuller (Kathy), Tabitha McKenzie (Geoff), nephews and nieces, Douglas Baertsch, Casey Lee, Colton Baertsch, Aryn Marquis, Justin Baertsch (Robin) and Sarah Simonson (Dave).
Sue was preceded in death by her grandparents, Howard T and Bernice Nye, Ralph and Pearl Baertsch, Uncle Major Nye and Aunt Susan Davis.
Sue’s wish was that those who want to make a donation, please make it to St. Jude’s Hospital for children and/or the American Cancer Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sue.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.