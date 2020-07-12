Resch, Susan Theresa

This was written by a Facebook friend that she never met: “There’s a very special woman who saved my life. Her name is Sue Resch. She’s faced with an incurable stage 4 cancer and yet she encouraged me each step of the way for 5 whole months and told me that I inspired Her!! She made me strong.”

Another person who has been fighting cancer for 5 yrs and had never met Sue, packed up his clothes, told his wife he was going to Helena, MT to meet Sue because she was his support. He left his home in Port Orchard, Washington on his Harley motorcycle on July 1, 2020. He arrived in Helena on July 3. They visited for 2 hours and he went to his motel and arrived back the next morning to visit some more before returning home.

Sue inspired so many people with her attitude, strength, compassion, and love of people. Her horses and her dog, Molly, were a large part of her life. She loved her job with Bridger Veterinary Hospital and her co-workers. A special Thank You to Bridger Veterinary Hospital for their unwavering support of Sue through her ordeal.