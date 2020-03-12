Reiman, Eileen Alfrida

May 22, 1927 – March 7, 2020

Eileen was born on May 22, 1927, at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, MT to Ivan and Mary Martinson. She grew up in Helena where she attended Central School and graduated from Helena High School. She subsequently attended Seattle Pacific College in Seattle, WA where she began dating the love of her life, Robert Reiman. She had originally met Bob in Spokane while attending a youth conference at the Evangelical Covenant Church in 1944. Music brought Bob and Eileen together when Bob asked Eileen to accompany him as he sang. So began a beautiful musical partnership that would last more than 60 years. After graduating together in 1951 they were married in the old Evangelical Covenant Church at the corner of Butte and Hoback in Helena on Aug. 25, 1951. They eventually settled in San Jose, CA where Bob practiced as a Physical Therapist. They lived in San Jose for ten years, and it was there that both of their children were born. In 1961 they decided to move their family back to Eileen’s hometown of Helena, MT where they would remain for the rest of their 64 years together.