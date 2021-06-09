Regina L. Applegate

Family came first for Mom, choosing to stay at home and raise her family. Mom encouraged us to enjoy life and to have an imagination. Whether we were “re-arranging” her canned goods in the pantry pretending we had a grocery store, or taking blankets and pillows and turning the furniture in the “front room” into an imaginary fort, Mom never said a word, but would smile and often join in.

Mom later worked at Martin's IGA and the State of Montana in both the Department of Revenue and Department of Transportation before retiring. Even in “retirement”, she continued to do part-time work at Student Assistance Foundation and Rocky Mountain Development Council before finally retiring for good.

Mom had a passion for bowling and spent over 50 years in the bowling community. Starting out with bowling on the Women on Wednesday “W.O.W.” league, she took on the duties of league secretary in nearly every league she bowled on. She also spent many years as a Director of the Helena Women's Bowling Association (HWBA) and later with the Helena USBC. Many of Mom's long-time friends were made through bowling and those are friendships she truly cherished. Receiving the Montana Bowling Family of the Year award in 2019 was one of her proudest moments.