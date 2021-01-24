Raymond William Farrell

Ray loved living in Clancy—it was his heaven. With the help of his children and wife, he built the family home in Lump Gulch, where so many lifelong friendships would be created. Teaching and coaching his children as well as all the neighborhood kids in various sports and activities would be his calling. Hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors was loved and shared. On the rare occasion that the family would vacation, Ray loved to head to Glacier and spend time at the family cabin in Essex, Montana, with his brother and sisters and their families. The California (Disneyland) vacation in the family station wagon without air conditioning or seatbelts will never be forgotten and provide stories for generations. As time went on, his real joy was attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He never missed a game of any of his children's competitions and rarely missed a grandchild's game. You could also find Ray on a summer evening umpiring Little League baseball games; his love of baseball never left him. Perhaps had he grown up anywhere other than Montana he could have made a career out of it. Ray was a hardcore Griz fan and season-ticket holder. Nothing brought him more joy than heading to Missoula on a fall Saturday to watch a football game. His excitement was radiant as we pulled from his driveway, and it did not expire until we arrived back at home that evening. Ray epitomized health and fitness and was a glowing example the last few years as he cherished the extended life of being a kidney-transplant recipient, never taking for granted the gift from his youngest son.