Raymond (Sonny) Sharp

October 23, 1935 - November 10, 2021

Ray “Sonny” Dwane Sharp, age 86, of Helena, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Raymond D Sharp, born Oct. 23, 1935 in Spencer Nebraska to Robert L. Sharp, and Nora F. Sharp (Conn). Ray had 4 sisters, Doris June, Theresa, and Norma and 1 brother, Robert. Along with 4 half-brothers – Thomas, Cecil, Harold, and Delbert. And 3 half-sisters – Della, Stella, and Ferna. All who have preceded him in death.

Ray attended the Spencer school K-12. Where he was very active in school sports. Earning sports letters all 4 years of high school. He left Spencer in 1954 and joined the US Air Force. Which he made a career out of, service his country all over the world for 27 years. In Sept. 1955 he married Norma K. Bailey of Evanston Wy. She preceded him in death in May 1996.

To this marriage 2 children were born. Douglas D. Sharp and Candy J. Sharp (Eagen). Candy preceded him in death August 2007. Ray is survived by his son, Douglas; grandchildren, Chelsea E. Sharp (Brandon Sheets), Wesley R. Sharp; great-granddaughter, Rheya J. Sheets. And a host of loving nephews, nieces, and their children as well.

He retired from the military in Jan. 1982. Bought a home in Helena, retired from there in 1997. He spent his last years volunteering once a week at Fort Harrison VA Hospital. And enjoying the things he loved most – Family and Montana.

He touched everyone he met and will be missed by many.

The family is not going to have services at this time. Instead, will be having a burial of ashes at the Montana State Veteran Cemetery at Fort Harrison in Helena on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with a celebration of life following.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Foundation by visiting https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or by calling 1-855-448-3997.

