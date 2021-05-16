Raymond Middlestead

Upon arriving in Montana, I went to work for Carson Construction in 1950 where I poured concrete for what is now Canyon Ferry Dam for $1.87 an hour. My son, Wayne, now works at the same dam I helped build. Following my construction career, I went on to enjoy 30 years of employment with the City of Helena where many lifelong friendships were founded.

Elvis Presley, who I share my birthdate with, had his breakout year in music in 1956. I guess you could say that was my breakout year too.

I proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1957 in the then territory of Alaska. I put so many miles on cross country skis during my tenure, that upon my discharge, I never felt compelled to ski again.

Also, in 1956 my sister set me up on a blind date with Noma Ness in Helena. I didn't know it then, but she would be the love of my life. We sent love letters to each other for nearly two years before marrying on July 12, 1958. We were later blessed with two sons—Glenn in 1959 and Wayne in 1963.

Maybe it was due to my roots in the untamed realm of Canada, but I had a lifelong love for the outdoors. I honed my hunting skills in northern Canada, where hunting was not a sport but a necessity. I fell many a moose while growing up there to help put food on the table, while I trapped smaller critters for spare change.