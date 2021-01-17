Raymond H. Pelletier

Raymond Harvey Pelletier, age 84, of Helena, passed away January 12, 2021.

Raymond was born May 6, 1936 in Butte, Montana to Harvey and Annie (Boucher) Pelletier. At the age of 17, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corp. While stationed in San Diego California, Ray met the love of his life (Myra) on a blind date. He was 19 and she was 17 when they married, and they were together for more than 60 years.

Raymond and Myra resided in Southern California where they raised 3 children (Mike, Vicky & Jim) and Ray worked as a meat cutter for Safeway stores for more than 40 years.

In 1991 Ray and Myra moved to Montana, where they had initially lived when they married. They settled in Helena where Ray worked at Capitol High School for 6 years. Ray and Myra lived together until Myra's passing in 2016. Ray then moved in with his daughter (Vicky) until his passing.

Ray loved his family, his grandchildren & his great grandchildren. He will always be known as "Uncle Duck" in Butte and will forever be missed.

Raymond is survived by his daughter Vicky Spencer, his son Jim Pelletier, and daughter-in-law Joanne Pelletier. His grandchildren Kristina (Mike) Stoltzman, Richard Spencer Jr, and Keri Pelletier, and great grandchildren Aly, Lucy & Landon.

Private family services will be held. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.