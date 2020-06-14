Raymond, Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Mattice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elizabeth (Betty) Louise Mattice Raymond was born January 4, 1933 and was raised on her family's ranch on Ten Mile Creek west of Helena, Montana. She attended nearby Baxendale School, at times catching a ride on the milk truck. "Betty Lou" was a member of the Baxendale High Altitude 4H club, primarily focusing on cooking, sewing, and home improvement projects. She graduated from Helena Senior High in 1950. While there she was a member of the Library Club and rode her horse in the Vigilante Parade. On July 8, 1950, Betty married Dan Raymond. They had two children, Kathleen and Mark.

Betty was a meticulous seamstress and shared her talent as a sewing leader for the Canyon Ferry Hillbillies 4H Club. A long time resident of Canyon Ferry, she served as treasurer of the Canyon Ferry Fire Service Area for about 15 years. Several years she served as an election judge. Betty retired after putting in 30 years with the State of Montana, mostly at the Unemployment Compensation Commission.