Writer Oscar Wilde wrote, “To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”
I like to think that in my 88 years on this earth that I was among the rare few who truly lived.
I was born Raymond Adrian Middlestead on January 8, 1933 to Robert and Pearl Middlestead on a small farm outside Clyde, Alberta Canada. While our house had no electricity or running water, it always felt like home.
I grew up alongside my brother, Bob, sister, Fern and a pet crow. I traveled to grade school in a wagon with a pot belly stove. Some people might call this time the “good ol' days.” Let's just say that I had another name for it.
One of my fondest childhood memories was attending the annual Calgary Stampede. Mom and dad would load us kids up in the old Ford for the long and bumpy drive to the big city where we camped at the fairgrounds.
At 18 years old, I decided I was ready for my next adventure. In 1950 my brother, Bob, flew me from Canada to Helena, Montana in a single engine plane. Everything I owned was stuffed in a duffle bag in the back seat. Nearly 70 years later, my grandson-in-law, Andy, took me for a flight in a similar plane around the Helena valley.
Upon arriving in Montana, I went to work for Carson Construction in 1950 where I poured concrete for what is now Canyon Ferry Dam for $1.87 an hour. My son, Wayne, now works at the same dam I helped build. Following my construction career, I went on to enjoy 30 years of employment with the City of Helena where many lifelong friendships were founded.
Elvis Presley, who I share my birthdate with, had his breakout year in music in 1956. I guess you could say that was my breakout year too.
I proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1957 in the then territory of Alaska. I put so many miles on cross country skis during my tenure, that upon my discharge, I never felt compelled to ski again.
Also, in 1956 my sister set me up on a blind date with Noma Ness in Helena. I didn't know it then, but she would be the love of my life. We sent love letters to each other for nearly two years before marrying on July 12, 1958. We were later blessed with two sons—Glenn in 1959 and Wayne in 1963.
Maybe it was due to my roots in the untamed realm of Canada, but I had a lifelong love for the outdoors. I honed my hunting skills in northern Canada, where hunting was not a sport but a necessity. I fell many a moose while growing up there to help put food on the table, while I trapped smaller critters for spare change.
I didn't know what a hunting license was until I came to Montana where big game season for deer and elk was a ritual I enjoyed for 50 years. I always looked forward to the quiet getaway during hunting season where I escaped to the Elkhorn Mountains south of Winston with my brother-in-law, Myron, to camp, hunt, and spin a few tall tales.
My passion for the outdoors also extended to anything with a throttle. I made sure I had all four seasons in Montana covered with motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. I accumulated over 300,000 miles on motorcycles alone before begrudgingly stepping off for the last time in 2014. I was thrilled to once have also had the opportunity to meet and converse with Evel Knievel at the motorcycle shop my sons both worked at.
Thanks to my Canadian heritage, I always had a love for hockey. While I didn't have a favorite team, I always rooted against the Boston Bruins. Many a night were spent watching game after game. In 2004 I even attended game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Calgary against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It went into double overtime but the damn Lightning won. I passed my love for the sport onto my sons and grandchildren who continue to play today. I was especially proud of my granddaughter, Lacey, when she started playing on a local recreational hockey league.
In my later years when I was no longer able to rev the throttle on one of my motorized toys, I turned to the next best thing—my riding lawn mower. I would impatiently wait for the grass to grow an inch just so I could crank it up again and take another lap around the yard.
In the evenings you could always find me kicked back in my recliner in front of the television tuned into a hockey game with a hot cup of coffee in my hand and my German shepherd at my side. Anytime, anyplace, and with anyone I was always good for cup of coffee. I spent many an hour at Wendy's sipping coffee and watching the world go by—a bit too fast for my taste.
I feel fortunate to leave this life with no regrets. And when I passed, I had my faithful and loving wife and my children and grandchildren at my side at home to say goodbye. What could be better? So as I leave my home at 1914 Livingston for the last time, I believe I'll stop by Wendy's for a final cup of coffee before heading onto the next great adventure in God's country where there's more elk to track and more throttles to turn.
I was preceded in death by my parents, Bob and Pearl Middlestead; my brother, Bob Middlestead; brothers-in-law, Ron and Gordon Ness; and nephew, Dan Holshue.
I am survived by my wife of 62 years, Noma Middlestead; sons, Wayne (DeeAnn) Middlestead, Glenn (Susie) Middlestead, granddaughters Lacey (Andy) Galen and Samantha Middlestead; my sister, Fern Holshue; brother-in-law, Myron Ness; nephews, David Holshue and Lloyd, Michael, and Bobby Middlestead; friends and extended family throughout western Canada; and my latest pride and joy, my great granddaughter Amelia Galen.
A memorial service with military honors is scheduled for Monday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison.
Memorials can be made in my name at Lewis and Clark County Humane Society at 2112 E. Custer Ave. Helena, MT 59602.
Please visit simplecremationmt.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Ray.
