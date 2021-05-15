Raymond Adrian Middlestead

Elvis Presley, who I share my birthdate with, had his breakout year in music in 1956. I guess you could say that was my breakout year too.

I proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1957 in the then territory of Alaska. I put so many miles on cross country skis during my tenure, that upon my discharge, I never felt compelled to ski again.

Also, in 1956 my sister set me up on a blind date with Noma Ness in Helena. I didn't know it then, but she would be the love of my life. We sent love letters to each other for nearly two years before marrying on July 12, 1958. We were later blessed with two sons—Glenn in 1959 and Wayne in 1963.

Maybe it was due to my roots in the untamed realm of Canada, but I had a lifelong love for the outdoors. I honed my hunting skills in northern Canada, where hunting was not a sport but a necessity. I fell many a moose while growing up there to help put food on the table, while I trapped smaller critters for spare change.

I didn't know what a hunting license was until I came to Montana where big game season for deer and elk was a ritual I enjoyed for 50 years. I always looked forward to the quiet getaway during hunting season where I escaped to the Elkhorn Mountains south of Winston with my brother-in-law, Myron, to camp, hunt, and spin a few tall tales.