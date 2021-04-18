Ray Louis Daigen passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the age of 81. He was born January 2, 1940 to Daniel and Helen Daigen in Geneva, Ohio. Ray attended school in Pioneer, Ohio, graduating in 1958.
Ray honorably served in the Air Force for 4 years and later graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s in accounting. Ray married Carolyn Madison on June 15, 1968. They had three children together. Ray is survived by his wife Carolyn, his children, Daniel Daigen, Julie “Peeper” McGuire (Mark) and Robert “Sam” Daigen (Kelly); 3 grandchildren: Daniel Daigen Jr., Brittany Shaw (Nick) and Madison Wootan. Ray was preceded in his death by both parents and his sister Carol Popham.
Dad loved to farm, hunt and fish. He loved the outdoors and was a farm boy at heart. He farmed part-time with any spare time he could find. Ray’s first “vehicle” he purchased was a brand-new Massey Ferguson 35 S before he ever bought a car. Ray retired from the Department of Transportation in 2002 as a Budget Analyst. After retirement he took a liking to his clan of chickens and anyone that knew dad, knew about the chickens.
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 9 am to 9:45 am at Anderson Stevenson Wilke located at 3750 N. Montana. Funeral Service will be at 10 am following the viewing with graveside services at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Ray’s family would like to offer gratitude to Legacy Assisted Living in Helena where they believe Ray was given additional years of life due to their amazing care for him. Their staff enjoyed Dad and gave him the best life these last few years! Thank YOU!
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ray.
