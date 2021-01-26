 Skip to main content
Aug. 4, 1961 - Jan. 16, 2021

Born in Helena, raised in Great Falls, Randy Michael Pugh, a true Montana native, said goodbye to this world and hello to the next with his wife and family at his side and surrounded by love. He met the love of his life, Sarah, in high school and after several years apart, they reunited. He was lucky enough to spend over 25 years with her by his side. His ski companion and boat copilot, their best days were spent outdoors, even better if it was on the lake or on the mountain.

He earned his first degree in Business Administration at MSU in Bozeman, all whilst skiing 100 plus days at Bridger Bowl each season. After leaving Montana for a year, he came to his senses and returned to Helena where he earned what he always called his “real degree” in accounting from Carroll College. He worked for the Federal Reserve, Ninth District, as a senior examiner for over twenty years. He was a mentor, colleague, and friend to both the Helena and Minneapolis branches.

Randy was an absolutely amazing skier. Whether at Big Sky or in the Canadian Rockies, no one could deny his extraordinary talent. Besides skiing, his pastimes included ridding the world of unnecessary varmints and cleaning up the forest at Flathead Lake. To say he had great pride in keeping his world neat and organized is an understatement. That same pride flowed over into his family. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces (Dinara, Emma & Jessica) and nephews (Jake, Dion & Keegan). Whether it was boating on Flathead Lake or skiing at Big Sky, Randy went out of his way to ensure they had fun and was always a gracious host. While boating on Flathead Lake, he was known as “Captain Randy” and spent hours on the boat pulling the kids around and never seemed to tire of their constant calls of “Faster, Captain Randy! Faster!”

Until we meet again...

