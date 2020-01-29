Ramsey, John L.

May 6, 1948 – Jan. 21, 2020
John was born May 6, 1948 in Kalispell, Montana to Jim and Helen (Hill) Ramsey. He passed away peacefully at home in Townsend on January 21, 2020.
John spent his preschool years living on Montana Game Farms from Fort Peck to Kalispell, to Warm Springs and Moise. John contracted polio as a young child and overcame paralysis with grit and determination.
John attended school in Superior and Missoula, graduating from Sentinel High School in 1966. While still in high school, John joined the Montana National Guard and served 6 years in an airborne qualified unit as a Green Beret. He enjoyed jumping from planes and helicopters.
He married Susan Schumacher in Kalispell on July 3, 1970. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this summer.
In 1972, John was hired as a Montana State Game Warden, following in his father’s footsteps. His first warden district was in Billings and, after a year, he transferred to Baker. The many years in Baker hold fond memories for the family. John later transferred back to Billings, and then transferred to Townsend. His last position was as a training and purchasing officer for Fish, Wildlife & Parks. He felt a great responsibility in hiring and training the new wardens, and he enjoyed hearing about their successes. After 33 years of service, John retired from Fish, Wildlife & Parks in 2005.
John loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling around the world, and he made frequent trips to Hawaii with his family. He loved to attend NHRA drag races, especially the trip with his brothers to Pomona, California in November 2019 for his last race. John was a car enthusiast, always knowing the details about every new car on the market. He especially loved his red Mustang GT. He spent as much time as possible with his grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments.
John was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in November 2017. He fought long and hard while enduring chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Helen Ramsey. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Amber (Jim) Edelblut of Townsend; son, Andrew (Alison) of Colleyville, Texas; one granddaughter, Reese Ramsey of Colleyville; three grandsons, Logan Brensdal of Bozeman, Jett Brensdal of Jefferson City, and Carson Ramsey of Colleyville; two brothers, Ron of Henderson, Nevada and Len (Cindy) of Bozeman; and several nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating John’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 N. Cherry Street in Townsend. Memorial contributions may be made to Jett’s Special Olympics team, the Tri-County Twisters, c/o Bruce Brensdal, PO Box 52 Jefferson City, Montana 59638, or WELCA at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 301 North Cherry Street, Townsend, Montana 59644. Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of John.
