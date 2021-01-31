Ralph M. Leonard

This, however, is the least of what made Ralph such an impactful and beloved human being. Ralph was the kindest of men, generous with his heart, and accepting of everyone, despite their flaws. He was just as kind to the staff at his favorite pizza joint as he was to his own family, which is probably why everywhere he went, people knew him by name and greeted him with genuine affection.

With Ralph, laughter was an everyday affair. His good-natured complaints and affectionate teasing were the stuff of legend. For years, Carol endured comparisons to his mother's cooking, which, if Ralph was to be believed, must have surely put Julia Child to shame. Carol's response was to direct him to “go home to momma” if he liked her cooking better. He never did.

Comfort was a paramount concern for Ralph, who never met a belt he liked. As a result, his grandkids were fond of dragging his pants to his knees, which he suffered with grace. He spent his life working to break in clothing to his satisfaction, an endless pursuit made more difficult by Carol's insistence on buying him new clothes when he wore holes in the old ones. His hats were not deemed suitable until he had rolled and crushed them to shapeless lumps, after which family members would invariably swipe them, leaving him to start all over.