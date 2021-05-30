Ralph Arnold, a charter member of The Greatest Generation, passed away at home in Helena, Montana one day shy of his 101st birthday. Born on May 25, 1920, to Arthur and Isabel (Hodge) Arnold in rural Clark County, Wisconsin, Ralph was the third of seven children.

Ralph grew up in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Although he was captain of his high school basketball team, a scrimmage with UW men's basketball coach Bud Foster convinced him that he should stick to academics when he enrolled at the University in the fall of 1938. To pay for school, Ralph worked three part time jobs. By his senior year, one of those jobs was ROTC. In June 1942, Ralph was called up for active duty with the Army and sent to Officer Candidate School.

By April 1943, Ralph was stationed in North Africa with the 36th Division. In September 1943, he landed in Salerno, Italy, as part of the first wave of Allied forces to arrive on the European mainland. He fought at the Rapido River and the breakout from Anzio that led to the liberation of Rome. One of Ralph's most vivid memories of WWII was how the citizens of Rome joyfully greeted them, shouting Americanos! Americanos!