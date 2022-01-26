Ralph Adron Medley MD

March 21, 1937 - January 20, 2022

Adron Medley was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on March 21st, 1937. He was the son of the late Mozelle and Ralph Medley and the grandson of Zina Adron and Sophronia Medley. Adron had a love of nature that began roaming the hillsides of his grandparent’s farm in Buffalo Valley, Tennessee, the source of his fondest childhood memories. In his youth, he was a voracious reader, expert marksman and accomplished trumpet player. Adron was blessed, as few children are, with knowing exactly what he wanted to be in life. He was to be a surgeon.

Drafted during the Vietnam War, Major Medley served two years in the Army, stationed in Okinawa caring for wounded servicemembers. During this time, he became an accomplished pilot and enjoyed flying for the rest of his life. At the completion of his tour, he moved his family west, settling on Helena in 1973. Dr. Medley served the greater Helena community as a general, thoracic, and vascular surgeon for many years. He also served the Cut Bank community practicing at Logan Health – Cut Bank. His children were often in awe of the appreciation strangers would express for him having saved a loved one or themselves.

Adron was a passionate conservationist. With his generosity and vision, and the help of the Prickly Pear Land Trust and city officials, the beloved trails and unblemished hillsides of Mt. Ascension Park are forever a gift to the Helena community.

Adron suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and succumbed to it peacefully and without pain on January 20, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Sara Medley, his sister, Alice Snelgrove, children, Mark, Lee, Bryce, Sara Leigh, and Shane, seven grandchildren and his beloved yellow lab, Sami.

The funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena on Friday, January 28th at 11:00 o’clock. A brief reception will follow in the church. The burial will proceed with full military honors at 2:00 o’clock the same day at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery – Fort Harrison, Helena.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or the Kate Foundation for Rett Syndrome Research, (https://www.katefoundation.org/donate). Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Adron.