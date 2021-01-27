Oct. 25, 1934 - Jan. 22, 2021

Rae L. Smith passed away on the snowy morning of January 22, 2021, at the age of 86. Rae was born in Chinook, MT to Al and Ruth (Parker) Gessford on October 25, 1934. Rae was number ten of thirteen children in the family. In 1942 the family moved to East Helena where her father worked at the smelter, later they moved into Helena.

Rae and Fritz Smith were married on February 8, 1959, they had 58 years together. They never had children, however in 1960 they got their first dog, and were never without one. Rae worked many years in an office, and her last employer was the State of Montana with the Department of State Lands, where she retired after 25 years of faithful service. Fritz passed away on June 9th, 2017, leaving Rae with her beloved dog Buddy.

Rae is survived by her dog Buddy, her brother-in-law Larry and sister-in-law Sandy Smith. Numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Fritz, her parents, eight sisters and four brothers.

A graveside service will be held at Montana State Veterans cemetery on Thursday, January 28, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or to a donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Rae.