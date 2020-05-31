Radke, Fred

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freddy Radke passed away on May 23rd, 2020 at Saint Peter’s Hospital in Helena, Montana as a result of congestive heart failure. He was born Henry Frederick Radke on March 25th, 1940 in Spokane, Washington. He was the third child of William and Eileen Radke.

Father, Grandfather, loyal friend and proud Navy Veteran, Fred was a very personable man and made new friends everywhere he went; schoolmates, military, work, family gatherings. Friendships and history with those friends were especially important to Freddy.

Fred attended Catholic school in Helena and later joined the U.S. Navy at the age of seventeen. He served in the Construction Battalion (Seabee’s) and was extremely proud of his service, telling many stories of his life on Guam. It was during his military service that he earned his GED and a love for construction.

The Seabee motto of “Can Do” followed him throughout his life.

After the military, Fred became a journeyman carpenter and worked on various projects and houses in the Helena area before starting off on his own with a carpenter friend. He was known for his framing and remodeling skills and was one of the first in the Helena Valley to put metal roofing on area cabins. In the late 80’s and 90’s he created a few small businesses, most notably Freddy’s 25 cent car wash.