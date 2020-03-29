Radcliffe, Edith (Edie)

Our Mother was a classy lady; she always wore a hat, gloves and jewelry when going out. Until the day she died, she always had to have her earrings on. She loved silver jewelry, collecting things like dolls and tea pots, garage sales, square dancing, camping, fishing, and her animals, especially Siamese cats.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Edie and Mark lived on the east shore of Canyon Ferry Lake for 18 years before moving back into Helena. With Mark still working, Edie felt isolated and at age 60, she got her first drivers license and signed up for swimming lessons at Carroll College. Retirement encompassed traveling in their motor home to Arizona. They also purchased a park model home in St. George, Utah where they spent a few months each winter enjoying square dancing with friends. These were her favorite years.

In 2005 Edie and Mark moved to the then, Waterford Retirement Home. They lived there independently until Mark’s death in 2012. They were close to celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Edie remained at Waterford (Touchmark) until she turned 100, then she moved to the Legacy Assisted Living. We cannot thank the Legacy family enough for the love and care they gave our Mother until her passing.

Edith is preceded in death by her husband Mark, brothers Clarence Bauer and Fred Zimmerman Jr., and sister Helen Zimmerman Munson.