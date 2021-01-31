R. Bruce McGinnis was born Nov 17, 1945 in Billings, Montana to Robert “Mac” and Doris McGinnis. He received his Juris Doctor from The University of Montana in 1972 and moved to Helena where he resided for 45 years. Bruce retired as an attorney for the Montana State Department of Revenue-Liquor Division.

He was a proud member, and Past Master, of Morning Star Lodge #5 and the Helena York Rite bodies, Past Grand Hight Priest Grand Lodge of Montana A.F. & A. M.?

After Bruce's diagnosis of Alzheimer's in 2013, Bruce and his wife Kitty moved to Bellingham, Washington to be closer to family. On Thursday Dec. 10, 2020 Bruce passed away after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Bruce will be greatly missed by many and is survived by his wife Kitty; his daughter Tami (Bartraw) Miller and her son Ryan; son Sully and daughter-in-law Katie.

Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to contact Bruce's family at?mcginnisfamilyemails@gmail.com.

To read Bruce's obituary in full & offer condolences, please visit: www.molesfarewelltributes.com.