Quinn, Francis Eugene

Francis Eugene Quinn, 88 passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd at U of L hospital in Louisville KY.

Francis was born September 14, 1931 in Whitehall, MT, to Daniel J. Quinn and Mary Margaret Murphy. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1950, where he excelled in music, athletics, mathematics and science. Francis was an accomplished trumpet player, achieving All State Trumpet Selection, First Chair. He was frequently called upon to play “Taps” at many military funerals in the area. He was a seven-time letterman, and played in Montana’s first State Class C basketball championship game.

His scholastic achievements earned him a 2nd alternate appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Francis enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951. After boot camp in San Diego he was sent to Jacksonville then Memphis for technical training. From there, he was stationed at Moffett Field in San Francisco where he remained for the duration of his service, honorably discharged as a First-Class Chief Petty Officer. Some of his military friends included famous country singer George Jones. While stationed at Moffett Field, Francis was called upon to play the trumpet during the lowering of the flag, and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal for his commitment.